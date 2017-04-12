CORBETT, Juanita Marie — 79 of Haliburton, Pictou County, passed away April 5, 2017 in the Aberdeen Hospital, New Glasgow. Juanita is survived by her sons, Barry (Ellen), Sunrise Trail; Craig (Tracy), Cape Breton; grandchildren, Keith, Kiara and Lexus; sister, Lena George, New Brunswick; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Christina Turner; her husband, Wallace; a brother and sisters. Funeral was held April 10 from the McLaren Funeral Home Chapel, Pictou. Burial in the Haliburton Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, the C.O.P.D. Foundation, or the Canadian Cancer Society.