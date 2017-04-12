LEVY, Ronald Mearle “Ron” — 79, New Glasgow, passed away April 4, 2017 in the Aberdeen Hospital, New Glasgow, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Truro, he was a son of the late Gilbert Seymour and Elizabeth Clara (Smith) Levy. He was a member of First United Baptist Church, New Glasgow. Ron owned and operated Abercrombie Variety and Video, along with his wife, Della, for many years. He served with more than 20 charitable organizations and was instrumental, along with his wife, Della, in the formation of the Central Highlands Association for the Disabled (CHAD) Transit. Ron was very active in his local community and a past member of the Abercrombie Volunteer Fire Department. In 2002, he received the Golden Jubilee Medal of Canada in recognition for his outstanding community service. Ron will be best remembered as a man who never said an unkind word about anyone. When asked, “how do you do it?”, his reply, “things always work out”. Ron was the “rock” in every storm for his family, to whom he left a legacy of love. Surviving are daughter, Tanya Levy (Paul Sanderson), Port Hawkesbury; son, Bruce Levy, New Glasgow; grandchildren, Julien, Gilbert, Della Jean “D.J.” and Rowan; sisters, Shirley (Roy) Nicholson, Halifax; Beryl MacKinnon, Lower Sackville; brother, Brian Levy, Lower Sackville; sister-in-law, Linda (Gary) Bickerton, Amherst; brother-in-law, Gary (Judy) Smith, Edmonton, Alta; several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Della Marie Levy; sister, Mona Welsford; brothers-in-law, Charlie Welsford and Rodney MacKinnon. Funeral was held April 11 in P. & K. MacDonald Funeral Home, New Glasgow. Internment will be in Abercrombie cemetery at a later date. Donations may be made in Ron’s memory to CHAD Transit or MS Society, Atlantic Division.