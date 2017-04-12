MacDOUGALL, John James — 90, of Glen Haven Manor, New Glasgow, passed away April 5, 2017 in the Aberdeen Hospital, New Glasgow. He was a son of the late Kipling and Mary MacKenzie. John was a painter by trade and worked many years with his father and brothers. John spent his last years at the Glen Haven Manor in New Glasgow where he received the very best of care (especially from Jim MacKenzie, who became John’s best friend and care giver) — God Bless. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Margaret (Smith); partner, Doreen; children, Donald in infancy, Rose Mary and Jack; brother, Alonzo ‘Lonnie’; and sisters, Agnes Fraser, Ann MacKay and Catherine Brown. John is survived by children, Wanda (Claude) Langille, Barbara (Lonnie) Keay, Thomas (Vilia) MacDougall, Catherine (Deverne) Brannen, Elizabeth (Barry) MacDonald, Marlee and Ann Marie; brother, George (Kay) MacKenzie; sisters, Florence Blair, Muriel Turple, and Pearl MacIsaac. Cremation has taken place and a family graveside service will be held at a later date. “He makes us to lie down in green pastures, He leads us beside still waters, He restores our souls.” ‡