McPHEE, Edward Marshall “Rosco” — 54, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2017 in the Aberdeen Hospital surrounded by his family. Born in New Glasgow, he was a son of the late James Austin and Annie Margaret (Urquhart) McPhee. During his early years he grew up in Sunny Brae. He was an employee of C.B. Hoare Auto Parts and was a former member of the ATV club. Edward loved fishing, auto racing, horse racing and spending time with his family. Surviving are his daughter Caitlyn McPhee, his companion Charlene Walsh of Truro; brothers Fraser (Jiggs), Alberta; Charles, Ontario; James (Fiona), Stellarton; Campbell (Janet), New Glasgow; sisters: Elizabeth Fisher, New Glasgow; Anna Ruston, Saltsprings; Mabel McPhee, Mount Thom; Marie McPhee (Steve Ward), Saltsprings; numerous nephews and nieces, great nephews and nieces; special nieces April Allen and Geraldine Stewart. He was predeceased by his parents, brothers Harold, Robert, Johnny, Howard, Donald and Douglas; sisters Euphemia and Shirley . A celebration of Edward’s life was held April 8 in the H.W. Angus Funeral Home, New Glasgow. Donations in memory of Edward may be made to the Palliative Care Society or to the Canadian Cancer Society.