Nova Scotia Spirit Co’s gin wins big at international competition

Nova Scotia Spirit Co.’s “Willing to Learn Gin” was awarded top honours in their category at the American Distilling Institute’s (ADI) 2017 judging of craft spirits earlier this month in Baltimore.

With a competition field of more than 800 submissions from around the world, “Willing to Learn Gin” was the only Canadian submission to win a double gold medal — one of only nine awarded this year.

Nova Scotia Spirit Co., currently based in Hillside, was awarded the following accolades for their products:

•Double Gold Medal, Best of Category International Gin, 92 Points: Willing to Learn Gin

•Gold Medal, Barrel Conditioned Gin: The Cat Came Back

•Silver Medal, 90 Points: Blue Lobster Vodka

•Bronze Medal, Best of Category International Aged Rum: Solera Rum

This is the first year Nova Scotia Spirit Co. has entered their spirits for judging at the ADI’s competition and they are excited by these outstanding results. This small-batch spirits company continues to see strong interest from local customers, the NSLC as well as private wine and liquor stores. Garnering these awards from such a major industry association is great recognition for Nova Scotia Spirit Co.

One of the American Distilling Institute judges, commenting on Nova Scotia Spirit Company’s Double Gold Medal and Best of Category Gin, wrote, “Excellent gin example, nice complex palate yet well balanced, don’t change a thing.” This international acknowledgement of the spirits, produced by Nova Scotia Spirit Co. should assure customers this young, willing to learn company is off to a running start.

“Just two years into operation, these awards are a big motivator for our business and more importantly our growing team; it really validates the hard work and long hours,” says president Alex Rice.

“We are getting inquiries weekly to export our products to other parts of Canada and the world; it really is an exciting time. Keep an eye out for us at events around the province this summer, we are excited to be supporting a full slate of events throughout the summer season.”

Evan MacEachern, director of sales says, “I am looking forward to sharing these awards with our customers. I expect this will generate new interest in retail stores and we’ll get some more attention from bars and restaurants. It’s truly great to be given these accolades, but the real reward is hearing how much our customers already love our spirits.”

Nova Scotia Spirit Co. products can be found at many local farmer’s markets, NSLC stores and private wine stores across the province.

With major expansion plans moving forward, it is looking to be a very exciting summer season, filled with many tall tales from this small-batch company.

Nova Scotia Spirit Co. opened in 2015 with a focus on producing quality, small batch spirits. Authentic Nova Scotian culture is a key element in the product branding. Small Town, Small Batches, Tall Tales.