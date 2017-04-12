PATTERSON, Herbert B. — Westville, passed away April 2, 2017, after a brief battle with cancer in the Palliative Care Unit of the Aberdeen Hospital, New Glasgow. Born on December 25, 1934 in Westville, he was a son of the late Andrew and Bessie (Little) Patterson. Herbie was a coal miner at the Drummond Coal Mine until his retirement. He is survived by four sons, Doug (Crystal), Westville; Don (Doris), Thorburn; Steve (Robin), Granton; Mark (Cathy), West River; daughter, Karen (Jim), Chance Harbour; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and his partner, Barbara Gratto, Westville and stepson Robert Gratto, Ontario. He was predeceased by a sister Laurine Beck and nephew Kenneth Beck (both of Liverpool). There will be no visitation or service by request of the deceased. Interment will take place in Auburn Cemetery at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to the Aberdeen Palliative Care Society.