Peewee AAAs take silver

The Pictou County Peewee AAA Crushers came close but the host Tri-Com Thunder from Conception Bay South, N.L. have won the Atlantic Peewee AAA hockey championship.

The Thunder shut out the Crushers 5-0 on Sunday in the championship game of the tournament, leaving the Crushers with silver medals from the tournament.

The Thunder went undefeated in their five games, while the Crushers’ only other loss was by a 4-1 margin to the Thunder last Thursday.

As a consolation, Lucas Canning of the Crushers was the tournament’s leading scorer in the four-game preliminary round with seven goals and two assists, while Crushers captain Landon Sim collected two goals and seven assists.

Canning’s second goal of the third period proved to be the winner as the Crushers opened on Thursday with a 3-2 victory over the St. John’s, N.L. Hitmen. Sim also scored for the Crushers in the third period.

The Crushers outshot the Hitmen 39-30.

Ben Wallace recorded the Crushers’ lone goal against the Thunder later on Thursday. The Thunder outshot the Crushers 41-15.

Joseph Mason’s three goals led the Crushers’ 6-4 victory over the Charlottetown Abbies from P.E.I. on Friday. Sim, Canning and Liam Berthiaume also scored. The Crushers outshot the Abbies 30-23.

The teams were tied 2-2 after the first period, but the Crushers led 5-3 through the second period.

The Crushers led the Riverview Blues from New Brunswick 2-1 after the first period and 5-2 after the second period but needed Canning’s fourth goal of the game in overtime to turn away the Blues 6-5.

Berthiaume and Kiefer Avery also scored for the Crushers, who were outshot 38-18.