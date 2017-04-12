ROBERTS, Maynard Frederick — 77, of Telford, Pictou County, passed away on April 5, 2017 in the Aberdeen Hospital, New Glasgow. Born in Springhill, he was a son of the late Frederick and Florence (King) Roberts. Maynard lived the greater part of his life in Telford. He took great pride in working with his hands either making knives or with his artistry. Maynard was a member of the Black Watch. During his working years he was employed with Hawker Siddley and earlier working as a coal miner. Surviving are his partner Mary Louise Hunter; daughters Lorraine Usselman of Ont., June Roberts of Telford; grandchildren: Thomas, Andrew, Jessica, Nicole and Ronnie; brothers: Jim, Charles and Doug; sisters: Alberta, Catherine and Eileen. He was predeceased by a sister. Dorothy. Cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation or service by request. A family graveside service will be held at a later date in the Telford Cemetery. Donations in Maynard’s memory may be made to the Palliative Care Society of the Aberdeen Hospital.