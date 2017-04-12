Washburn shares X award

ANTIGONISH — Ryan Washburn is a co-winner of the St. FX Male Community X-Cellence Award.

The New Glasgow native and track and field team member was presented the award jointly with X-Men hockey player Eric Locke.

Washburn, a fourth year sprinter, will graduate with a science degree in human kinetics degree this spring. He is an assistant coach with Team Nova Scotia for the upcoming 2017 North American Indigenous Games.

He is a member of the volunteer services team at the Aberdeen Hospital and was a volunteer with the X-Campus medical response team.

He lent his time to the St. FX Fit 4 Life after school program, assisted a speech therapist with an autistic teenager and was a member of the Student Athlete Advisory Council.

Two other Pictou County athletes received awards.

Jamie McCarron of New Glasgow was co-winner of the women’s basketball team’s most improved player award.

Carly Burrows of New Glasgow earned the coach’s award on the women’s hockey team.

Pictou County athletes were among those at the annual St. Francis Xavier University athletic awards dinner and presentations on April 5 at the Keating Millennium Centre. From left: rugby athletes Mackenzie Bell and Keeley MacCuish, runner Ryan Washburn, soccer players Katie Walsh and Paytan Ruiz, runner Megan Graham, hockey player Brent Turnbull and basketball player Jamie McCarron. Washburn was co-winner of the St. FX Male Community X-Cellence Award. (Submitted photo)