Women on Weights

Over the years in the fitness industry I have sat down with many people, but most had one thing in common: A lot of misconceptions about weights training.

Mainly, lifting weights will make someone bulky or cause them to put on weight. Today I would like to talk about the reality of resistance training.

First thing I would like to make clear is that weight training does not make people bulky or gain weight. The misconception that as soon as you start using weights you transform your body into a Greek god of muscle mass or bulk up to the proportions of Arnold Schwarzenegger, (unfortunately for some of us where that is our goal ….. me) isn’t true. If it was true, you could go to any local gym and you would see the room littered with Olympians. Muscle is actually very challenging to build for men and even harder to build for women.

Women and men have different hormone profiles and due to a lower amount of testosterone, women have to work a lot harder to build the muscle that men. Even with higher levels of testosterone, comparably speaking, adult male to adult female, there can be a difference as large as 17 times that of a woman; even with that more testosterone, most males cannot achieve the physique they see in magazines or professional athletes. That is why some people experiment with performance enhancing substances.

So I think now we can see why that when women pick up weights they won’t turn in to “She Hulk”. Here is why weight training for females is so important. What routinely working with weights will accomplish are:

Increase bone density Increase lean muscle tissue (tone) You will gain strength Boost immune function Reduce risk of diabetes Reduce risk of injury Reduce pain in joints Reduce risk of heart disease Stronger Reduce risk of Osteoporosis Lose body fat Improve balance

These are just a few of the things that happen when you integrate weight training into your routine.

Now don’t dismay; just because women may not have as much testosterone as men, building muscle is very achievable through proper weight training, nutrition and rest. It won’t be an overnight transformation but results will be noticeable within about six weeks of proper training.

Don’t be afraid to pick up a weight. I know that it can feel overwhelming at first; some of you may be venturing into un-travelled grounds, but let me assure you as with most things that we fear they will help make us stronger – in this case, literally. It is never too late to start. If you are unsure how to get started with this reach out to fitness professionals – like myself – at your local gym who would be more than happy to help you. The investment you put in will pay them back to you tenfold.

For more questions I can be reached at lee.stewart@goodlifefitness.com or in person at GoodLife New Glasgow.