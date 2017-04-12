WOODIN, Dorothy Louise — age 97, of Thorburn passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2017 in the Aberdeen Hospital, New Glasgow. She was the daughter of the late Isaac and Catherine Reynolds. Dorothy was a longtime resident of Thorburn. She was a member of the Union Presbyterian Church where she was a former member of the choir. Dorothy was a member of the Ladies Guild and the Esther Mission Circle. Surviving are grandchildren: Dwain (Kim) of New Glasgow, Reaud of New Glasgow, Nadine Harris (Mark) of Calgary; great-grandchildren Kage, Michiel, Radwain, Mercina and Raiya; son-in-law Wayne Harris of New Glasgow; stepson Allan (Georgina) Woodin of Ontario; stepdaughter Margaret (Victor) Bourgeois of Ontario. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband John Woodin and daughter Frances (Fran) Harris. There will be no visitation or funeral by the request of the deceased. A public graveside service was held Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in the Thorburn Cemetery with Rev. Jeff Lackie officiating. Donations in memory of Dorothy may be made to the Union Presbyterian Church. The family would like to thank the VON for their dedication, devotion and perseverance over the last years. Family and friends will gather at Dorothy’s home after the service for tea time. Arrangements have been entrusted to the H.W.Angus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to angusfuneral@ns.sympatico.ca.‡