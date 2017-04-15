New playground in the future for North End

NEW GLASGOW — Plans are underway to update the playground in the North End.

A meeting was held last week at the North End Recreation Centre concerning updating the facilities at the playground there. It was apparent to some on the board that one of the structures on the playground would have to be replaced due to wear and tear that comes with its age.

Upon having to look at replacing one piece of equipment, the rec centre’s board decided to use it as an opportunity to update the busy playground. Talk of making it accessible to wheelchairs and strollers was also highly favoured among those who attended the meeting.

The meeting kicked off with participants giving suggestions for a wish list of things they would like to see in the park if possible. They mentioned more regular, baby and wheelchair accessible swings, picnic tables and benches, a playground surface for wheelchairs, a toddler section and other items. Re-purposing the tennis court for a bicycle area and moving the entrance away from traffic were some other wishes mentioned.

It was proposed that fundraising and construction be completed in stages to help the group raise all the funds for the things they want. Many ideas for fundraising were suggested as were ways to bring the community into the centre.

“Every year we choose a project and this year we knew we needed some new pieces,” said Jennifer Thibeau, one of the three women leading the meeting. “It’s a very well used playground.”

The board is hoping to gather volunteers who would be interested in sitting on a subcommittee for the project, however, volunteers of all levels of commitment are needed for fundraisers as well.

“There’s no amount of help that will be turned away and there’s no mass amount of commitment,” said Courtney Cameron Murphy, one of the session leaders. “It’s based on what time they have to give.”

Attendees of the playground meeting take a look at the existing playground from the recreation centre’s window. (Brimicombe photo)