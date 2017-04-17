Driver charged following two-vehicle collision

NEW GLASGOW – A male driver was charged for failing to yield under the Motor Vehicle Act following a two-vehicle collision.

On Friday, April 14 at approximately 11:10 am, New Glasgow Regional Police, along with the New Glasgow Fire Department and Emergency Health Services, responded to a 9-1-1 call about a collision near the intersection of Abercrombie Road and Elm Street.

A 65-year-old female was driving a Ford Taurus that was travelling northbound on Abercrombie Road, where a 75-year old male, driving a Ford Focus was travelling eastbound on Elm Street when both vehicles collided near the Abercrombie Road and Elm Street intersection.

The female driver was transported to Aberdeen Hospital by EHS for non life threatening injuries. The male driver was not injured.

Both vehicles suffered substantial damage and had to be towed from the scene.

New Glasgow Regional Police continue to investigate.