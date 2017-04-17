Job hunt goes virtual

For most, having to wake up and shovel out the driveway to get to work is not how they want to start a work day. For New Glasgow town councillor John Guthro, this hasn’t been a problem during his career as a telecommuter.

As an initiative to increase employment in Pictou County, the Town of New Glasgow is hosting its first ever virtual job fair, an idea led by Guthro.

Although finding employment in the county can be hard for some, Guthro is hoping to introduce those in need of a job to the world of telecommuting, or working from home. The job fair, to be held at Glasgow Square, will host telecommuting companies virtually to introduce and talk about employment with them.

The job fair will host companies via video chat to talk about employment opportunities, as well as hosting a professional to talk about tax benefits that are available for those working from home.

“It’s not just limited to direct sales type jobs,” said Guthro. He noted that many technology companies now operate through employees that telecommute.

