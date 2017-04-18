Three-car crash in New Glasgow

Three vehicles were extensively damaged Monday following a three-vehicle crash.

New Glasgow Regional Police are investigating the collision that took place near the intersection of Park Street and Terra Cotta Drive on Monday at approximately 4 p.m.

Police, along with the New Glasgow Fire Department and Emergency Health Services, responded to the crash.

The driver of a transport truck was travelling eastbound on Park Street and the driver of a Toyota truck was travelling westbound on Park Street, when the driver of a Chevrolet Aveo, travelling southbound on Terra Cotta, collided with the Toyota causing it to collide with the transport truck.

Park Street New Glasgow was closed for approximately one hour.

New Glasgow Regional Police is continuing to investigate.