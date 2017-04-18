ADAMS, Mary “Irene” – 94 of the Shiretown Nursing Home, Pictou, formerly of New Glasgow, passed away April 13, 2017 at the Aberdeen Hospital, New Glasgow. Born in Thorburn she was a daughter of the late William and Agnes (MacDonald) MacGillivary. Irene was a resident of the Shiretown for the past two years, having been a past resident of New Glasgow since 1948. She was a former employee of Zellers and a past member of the former St. Gregory’s Roman Catholic Church. She was also a member of the St. Ann’s CWL in Thorburn. She is survived by her sons: Lawrence, Brampton, Ont.; Dan (Bonnie), New Glasgow; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; a brother Donnie MacGillivary, Toronto; sisters: Claire Murphy, Thorburn; Mary-Lou Delorey, New Glasgow; several nieces and nephews. Irene was predeceased by her first husband Bert Grice, second husband Joe Adams, a son Bert Grice, a sister Helen and a brother Lawrence. Mass of Christian Burial was April 18 at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, New Glasgow. Burial in St. Ann’s Cemetery, Thorburn. Donations in memory of Irene may be made to the St. Ann’s Cemetery Fund or to a charity of one’s choice.