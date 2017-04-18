CORBETT, Doreen Roseann (Langille) — Three Brooks, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on March 27, 2017 in the Aberdeen Hospital, New Glasgow. Born in Three Brooks on March 8, 1937, she was a daughter of the late Gordon and Jessie (Gollan) Langille. She was a beautiful baker and loved to garden. She also enjoyed camping and was a great fan of bluegrass and classic country music. Doreen came from a family of love, and family always came first. Surviving are her loving husband of 62 years, Ernie; her children, Alice (Glen), Kevin, Gordie (Claudette), and Loriann (John); her grandchildren, Ashley (Pat), Sara (Ryan), Jeremy (Kristine), Tami, Holly (Brad), and Randy; her great grandchildren, Scarlett, Brody, Averi, Brianna, Addison, and Emily; sisters, Wilda (Andrew), Priscilla, Marlene (Gerald), Nellie (Bruce), Delia (John); brothers, Jimmy (Kathy), and Angus; many nieces, nephews, loving friends and camping buddies. She was predeceased by brothers, Dougie, Stewart, and Arnold; sister, Diane. Funeral was held 7 from Pictou United Church. Burial in the Central Caribou Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Nova Scotia.