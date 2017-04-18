HUME, Ruth (born Murray) – died peacefully in the Maritime Oddfellows Home in Pictou on April 11, 2017. She is survived by her two loving children, Natalie, Toronto, and Ethan, Halifax. Ruth is the eighth of 11 siblings, of whom she is survived by Raymond Murray (Margaret), Gerald Murray (Agnes), Hugh Murray (Leona), Elbert Murray, Beth Langille, Joyce Brown, Glenn Murray, Malcolm Murray (Donna), and Ethel Slaunwhite (Allan); her sister-in-law, Wilma (Raymond) Treen; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Ruth was predeceased by her husband of 23 years, Bob Hume; her parents, Milledge and Jean Murray of Hodson; and her sister, Ann Henderson. Born and raised in River John, Ruth lived in Calgary, Alberta for 30 years where she and her husband started their family. Ruth worked for Telus Mobility and volunteered as a teacher at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Calgary. Her positive outlook, patience and sense of humour brought much joy to those around her. Never looking for praise, Ruth was a wonderful cook, a talented gardener who enjoyed the outdoors, and spending time with her family and friends. She worked tirelessly for her family and always succeeded in bringing a smile to her children’s faces. Ruth will be sadly missed by all those who knew her. Funeral was held April 15 from St. David’s Presbyterian Church, Toney River with the interment in Riverbank Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Society of Canada or to a charity of your choice.