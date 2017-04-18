MacKENZIE, Francis David “Earl” — passed away at Ivey’s Terrace, Trenton, on April 13, 2017 at the age of 87. Earl was born February 21, 1930, in New Glasgow, to the late Kenneth and Mae (Savidant) MacKenzie. Earl grew up in Trenton, he travelled for work across Canada and held many jobs. He was best known as a furnace man and plumber, installing and fixing many furnaces in the homes of family and friends. Later, he was well known and respected for his work at the Hawker Siddeley railcar plant where he taught many men to weld. He also held the position of financial secretary at Local 1231 and managed Duffy’s. He married Eunice McInnis and raised nine children in the home he built on Egypt Road. Earl enjoyed camping, gardening, boating, digging clams and cooking big Sunday dinners for everyone. He loved road trips and fixing up old cars for anyone who might need one. It wasn’t uncommon for him to double his grocery order and give half to someone who needed it. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Eunice; sons, Vernon and Laurie; grandson, David; stepmom, Catherine; brothers, Jimmy, Doug and Mick. He is survived by sons: Kenny (Theresa), Hillside; Jackie (Karen), Pictou Landing; Donnie; Gary (chosen daughter Irene), Trenton; Robert (Tanya), Trenton; daughters: Cathy (Art Hafey), Trenton; Karen (Don Creighton), New Glasgow; daughter-in-law, Josephine MacKenzie, New Glasgow; 17 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren. Funeral was held April 18 in Saint John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, New Glasgow. Burial in Christ the King Cemetery. Donations in his memory may be made to the Palliative Care Unit, C/O Aberdeen Health Foundation.