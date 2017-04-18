Motorist charged with multiple offences after fleeing from police

ANTIGONISH – A 48-year-old man from Antigonish County faces several charges after fleeing from the RCMP.

At 3:40 p.m. on April 12, RCMP Eastern Traffic Services observed a motorcycle travelling above the posted speed limit on Highway 4 in Tracadie. When police attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver increased his speed up to 150 km/hr in a 70 km/hr zone and failed to stop.

The driver eventually stopped and police determined that he did not have a valid driver’s licence, the motorcycle was not registered and it did not have liability insurance. As a result, the driver faces the following charges:

Flight from police

Operating a motor vehicle while licence is revoked

Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance

Operating an unregistered vehicle

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on June 21 at 9:30 a.m.