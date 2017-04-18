ROBINSON, Ronald William — age 86, formerly of Pictou, passed away on April 12 after a brief illness, peacefully with his wife and children at his side, at the Ottawa General Hospital. Ronnie was predeceased by his mother Alice (Bigney of Springhill) and father John (of River John); his daughter Marjorie; his brothers John and Cyril and sister Ella, all of Pictou. He is survived by his wife of 67 years Cecilia, his daughters Joan (Zajacz of Holland Landing, Ontario.), Gail (of Curran, Ontario), Penny (MacLennan of Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta), Barbara (Ottawa, Ontario), and his sons David (Ottawa, Ontario) and Phillip (Keswick, Ontario). He is also survived by his sisters Doris Foley and Mary Dalton both of Pictou, N.S. and by eight grandchildren, Darin (Slovitt of Kingston, Ontario), Pamela (Kirby of Keswick, Ontario), Aysha (Bisimwa of Cumberland, Ontario), Gordon (Robinson of Ottawa, Ontario), Rebecca (Robinson, of Toronto, Ontario), and Sydney, Thomas, and Connor (MacLennan of Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta). He is also survived by six great grandchildren. Donations in memory of Ronnie can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. The family would like to thank Dr. Debra Pugh and the team of the Ottawa General Hospital for their care of Ronnie in his last week. Ronnie will be dearly missed as a loving husband and father and remembered for his great sense of humour, his love of the water, his strong faith, and devotion to his family. His final resting place will be Stella Maris Parish Cemetery in July 2017.±