Albion boxers eye medals

TRENTON — Two members of the Albion Amateur Boxing Club hope they become national champions.

Norma Marshall and Matt Fraser are competing at the Boxing Canada championships that are scheduled for April 24 to 30 in Quebec City.

A third member of the club, Connor Synishin, was scheduled to compete at the event but has been sidelined due to a recent injury he suffer while sparring at the gym.

Marshall is a veteran of national competition and is boxing in the 64-kilogram weight division.

“She’s been working really hard,” club president Jim Worthen said. “We expect a great performance from her. It’s her sixth Nationals and she’s won four gold medals and a silver medal.”

Marshall recently won a bout on a card in Halifax when she defeated Charlie Cavanaugh from New Brunswick.

Fraser is boxing for the first time at the national level and will be competing in the 48-kg division.

“Matt’s been doing very well,” Worthen said. “He’s boxed in Ontario and New Brunswick, as well as Nova Scotia. He’s a good, solid boxer.”

The club is also preparing to host a card on May 6 in New Glasgow.

“We hope to have seven or eight of our boxers on the card,” Worthen said. “We’re seeing who we can match up with them. We hope Norma can be on our main event.”

The boxing club features two programs on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the club’s gym in Trenton. There is a one-hour women’s non-combat session that starts at 6 p.m.

A two-hour training session for the boxers starts at 7 p.m.

Matt Fraser, left, lands a blow against the pads worn by head coach Al Archibald. (Goodwin photos)