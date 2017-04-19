Athletes set for spring meets

NEW GLASGOW — Young gymnasts are preparing for two meets coming up this spring.

Andrew Fraser is competing at the Eastern Canadian championships scheduled for Amherst from May 4 to 8.

Fraser will be joined by Abby Conrad and Sam Trenholm at the Atlantic championships this weekend in Sackville, N.B.

“They’re great athletes,” head coach Wendy Cruickshank said. “Sam is a wonderful addition for us. Andrew has been doing very well, too.”

Conrad has been doing gymnastics since she was 16 months old and will compete in floor and vault.

“I want to do my best,” she said.

Trenholm will also be competing in floor and vault.

“I’ve been to the championships before, the (the preparation) is pretty normal for me,” he said. “I’ll do my best.”

Fraser is on Gymnastics Nova Scotia’ Canada Games core team. He’s in his fifth year and enjoys the sport.

“I like how it’s creative,” he said. “It’s not just having a hard shot like in hockey. You’re expected to do a lot of things.”

Abby Conrad stands between Sam Trenholm, left, and Andrew Fraser at the Pictou County Gymnastics Club facility in New Glasgow. (Goodwin photo)