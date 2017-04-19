FoAL launches fundraising campaign

To the Editor:

I am a firm believer in people’s power — that many small actions add up when community members come together. Indeed, it is through the collective efforts of Antigonishers that our new library was built.

It no longer comes as a surprise to Nova Scotians to hear that our province’s libraries are chronically underfunded. In fact, funding has been frozen for the better part of a decade despite rising costs and increased demand for library services.

Operating costs are barely being met despite staff and service cuts. It is now falling to community members and library users to fill in the gaps and cover basic costs such as book purchases.

As FoAL launches its 2017 fundraising campaign, Friends of the Antigonish Library (FoAL) is again soliciting the community to reach our $7500 goal. The board is deeply grateful to its dedicated annual donors. However, the library cannot rely on only large-scale donations. In the spirit of people’s power, FoAL is asking anyone who cares about our public space to donate a small amount to the cause. Every penny counts: every cent raised will go directly towards the betterment of The Peoples’ Place.

FoAL is proud to have been instrumental in establishing the MakerSpace by purchasing a Silhouette laser-cutting machine and start-up materials. Furthermore, the purchase of Little Bits coding kits has allowed for the enhancement of summer and March break programming. Unfortunately, while FoAL’s traditional role is to augment the Antigonish library’s offerings, budgetary constraints have now redirected our support towards such library basics as book purchases, youth programming, e-magazine subscriptions, and upgrading aging furniture. Without community support, not only will additional resources need to be cut, but core services will be lost.

Community members can donate by credit card, PayPal or Interac at https://www.canadahelps.org/dn/11414. Donors are asked to choose option “2. Friends of Antigonish Library (FOAL)”. Cheques are accepted by mail c/o PARL, People’s Place Library, 283 Main Street, Antigonish, N.S. B2G 2C3. The memo line should read “FoAL”. Donations are tax deductible when issued to “Pictou-Antigonish Regional Library”.

FoAL is grateful to be a part of a strong community that collectively supports its cultural backbone — voted Canada’s Greatest Public Space 2014 — The People’s Place Library.

Sarah Armstrong

FoAL Chair