Mind over matter

Jason Cyrus guarantees he’ll bring a hypnosis show to Glasgow Square unlike any before seen in Pictou County.

“It’s not your typical stage hypnotism show,” the New Brunswick-based hypnotist promised.

Rather than banking on crude humour or the stereotypical bark like a dog, cluck like a chicken-style show, Cyrus aims to create a show that is family friendly, entertaining and positive.

“No one is ever embarrassed or ridiculed on stage,” he said.

Instead, those invited on stage are treated to certificates for later shows.

Cyrus, who also offers hypnotherapy services and keynote presentations, said the key to hypnosis is to bypass the conscious or logical mind and tap into the unconscious mind. There, the brain is busy with routine tasks like blinking, heart beating, or unthinking acts like tying one’s shoes. This part of the mind, the “automatic part of the mind,” Cyrus said, processes three million bits of information per second. It is, effectively, on auto-pilot.

“Everybody’s hypnotized every single day,” he said. “You can call it hypnosis, you can call it whatever you want. But people are in a trance all the time.”

A trance, as Cyrus explains it, can be as simple as daydreaming, getting absorbed into a movie or book, or lost in thought while driving but arriving where you planned to all the same. Hypnosis, then, is just a matter of relaxing the mind enough to allow suggestion to creep in.

Despite room for the power of suggestion, Cyrus said the mind can’t be made to violate its own code of ethics. A straight-laced, non-bank robbing everyday person, for example, can’t be made to walk out of Glasgow Square and rob a bank. The mind has its own checks and balances.

Off stage, Cyrus said a lot of his practice is dedicated to anxiety related cases rather than over eaters or people looking for a sure-fire way to give up smoking. It’s just one of the many myths and misconceptions people hold about hypnosis.

On stage, however, Cyrus’ show typically gets rave reviews and he, himself, describes the show as “family friendly but gut busting.” Amid the humour, however, Cyrus works towards building trust with his audience while keeping the laughs in good taste.

Building trust is one of the reasons he likes to bring his show to smaller towns. When everyone knows everyone else, everyone knows that no one is in on the act.

Cyrus balances the laughs with what he calls “hypnosis with a message” and often leaves crowds with uplifting or positively impacting suggestions to curb bad habits or battle phobias. Currently, he leaves them with suggestions to not drink and drive, and to not text and drive, the latter of which he said is becoming “very common”.

Cyrus will be performing at Glasgow Square Theatre on Saturday, April 29. For ticket information contact the Glasgow Square box office.