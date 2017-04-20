Fox Harb’r hosting clay shooting Spring Lobster Cup

WALLACE – George Digweed, 26-time World Clay Shooting Champion, is hosting the 2017 Spring Lobster Cup, at Fox Harb’r Resort from May 19 to 21.

With more than $5,000 in prizes, medal presentations happen after each of the three NSCA registered shoots.

Fox Harb’r is Nova Scotia’s world-class luxury recreational, residential and lifestyle destination, the site of five major clay shooting events during 2017.

“I’m looking forward to conducting individual and group lessons as well as setting the targets for this year’s Spring Lobster Cup at this world-class resort site and again, I’m working closely with Fox Harb’r’s director of sport shooting, Peter Phillips, to make certain our guests have a truly memorable experience,” said Digweed.

Fox Harb’r Resort’s president Kevin Toth said, “Global recognition of our sport shooting facilities reinforces our unique reputation as Atlantic Canada’s leading full-service five star-recreational resort and residential development. Our 15-acre sporting clay course has 24 shooting stations for our guests’ challenge and enjoyment. Fox Harb’r is a licensed shooting facility, so individuals visiting don’t need a permit to join in the fun,” he added.