Invasion on volleyball map

LYONS BROOK – A new volleyball program is taking shape, called the Pictou County Invasion.

It’s a recently formed under-14 female team featuring coaches Harold Williams and Leonard Thompson that has already competed while conducting practice session at the Pictou County Wellness Centre and at West Pictou Consolidated School.

“They’re progressing every practice,” Thompson said. “It’s a new organization in the county and we’ll be recruiting players and helping coaches get started. We wanted a county league for teams.”

Members of the Invasion are already winners.

The Invasion recently won the Volleyball Nova Scotia Under-14 Saint tournament recently in Cape Breton.

The Invasion recorded a record of 10 wins and two losses.

Meg Maxner was named a tournament all-star.

Thompson said he’s impressed with the players’ dedication to the sport and to the team.

“They’re so committed – they’ll be coming to summer camps too,” he said.

The Invasion will also be competing at provincial championships in Halifax and success there will position them for the Atlantic championships in May in Moncton.

They are among the 1,500 players from across Nova Scotia gathering in Halifax on this weekend and April 28-30 during the 40th year for Volleyball Nova Scotia provincial championships.

“This year’s Nova Scotia Championships has the potential to be the largest volleyball tournament east of Quebec to take place this year” says Volleyball Nova Scotia Executive Director Jason Trepanier. “The event traditionally has seen attendance of roughly 3000 spectators over both weekends.”

The Pictou County Invasion won the gold medal at the Volleyball Nova Scotia Under-14 Saint tournament recently in Cape Breton. Front row, from left: Taylar Austin, Maddie MacIntyre, Maddie MacDonald and Katie Crawford. Back left: coach Leonard Thompson, Emily Giles, Keeley Stevenson, Georgie Gunn, Rory Thompson, Meg Maxner and coach Harold Williams. (Submitted photo)