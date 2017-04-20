Provincial garden club convention ramping up

Registration closes May 1st for the three-day Nova Scotia Association of Garden Clubs Convention.

The Nova Scotia Association of Garden Clubs (NSAGC) consists of 57 plus garden clubs and associated horticultural societies across Nova Scotia. The NSAGC itself has seven districts across the province. Their mandate is to promote gardening across the province, beautifying landscapes and communities.

Each year, one of the districts hosts the NSAGC Convention in their area. This year, it is being held at the Inverary Inn, Baddeck, Cape Breton from June 2 to 4. Organizers are expecting upwards of 150 gardeners to attend from across Nova Scotia. The May 1 deadline for registration is fast approaching. Registration forms can be found online at http://www.nsagc.com/convention.htm.

Aside from being the annual provincial convention and general meeting, it’s also a venue for gardeners from across the province to get together and share information. The convention is not just for members, it is open to the public, and it’s for all garden enthusiasts. Throughout the convention, participants will be hearing from speakers who are horticulturists, landscapers, four-season growers, master gardeners and plant specialists.

Other attractions include: Cape Breton artisans, farmer market vendors, plant vendors, photo contests, floral competitions, silent auctions, entertainment and many door prizes.

Several self-guided garden tours are scheduled for June 2 from 1-4 p.m. and June 4 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. in the Baddeck area. There are also three guided tours for the afternoon of June 2 and the morning of June 4 which include, Uisge Ban Falls, Amoeba sailing tour of Baddeck Bay, and Alexander Graham Bell’s Beinn Bhreagh garden.

In consideration of people who can only join in on Saturday, the price for NSAGC members will be $40 and non-members will be $45. That price includes Saturday’s speakers, a morning nutrition break, lunch and afternoon nutrition break. Please indicate “Saturday only” on your registration form, and submit prior to May 1 (plus three days to allow to for mail to reach us.

Email jfaford@hotmail.com for additional information.

