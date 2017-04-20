Police searching for missing dog

PLEASANT VALLEY – Police are looking for a dog that escaped from he scene of an accident on Wednesday.

The westbound lanes of Highway 104 were closed between Exits 19 and 20 until nearly 9 p.m. last night, due to a serious collision that occurred yesterday at 1:25 p.m. Two dogs were in the vehicle at the time – one sustained leg injuries, and a veterinarian came to the scene to assist. The second dog, a long haired black and white dog named ‘Neela’, is missing, and is believed to have run from the scene.

Pictou District RCMP remained in the area of the collision this morning, attempting to locate the missing dog. Police have received calls from the public indicating a black dog has been spotted near the scene of the collision, but ‘Neela’ has not yet been found.

Members of the public are asked to call Pictou District RCMP at 902-755-4141 if the dog is spotted in the area. Police remind motorists to consider your safety and the safety of others should you choose to stop your vehicle on the highway.

The investigation is ongoing.