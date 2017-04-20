Reducing, reusing and creating

Spring cleaning time is here and this year, instead of throwing out the old to make room for the new, why not try re-purposing it instead? With landfills piling up, it makes sense to try to keep some of your stuff out of the dump when you can.
During a recent Westville Library information session Marla Cameron, educator for Pictou County Solid Waste, was there to show how to make wreaths for all occasions using re-purposed fabric from old or discarded clothing.
The base of the wreath is made from an old wire coat hanger that is bent into a circle, the hook from the hanger can be cut off and bent into a circle or left on to hang up the wreath. Once shaped into a circle, strips of the re-purposed fabric, cut to a couple of inches long, are then tied on to the wreath in a simple knot and the step is repeated until the coat hanger is full of colourful strips of fabric. Ribbons can be added for decoration as well.
That is simply all there is to making the re-purposed fabric wreath.
As well as the fabric wreath craft, Marla Cameron shared a few facts about how long things can take to break down in a landfill if not composted or recycled. Some of them include:
- Plastic bag — 500 to 1,000 years
- Glass — 1 million years to never
- Dirty disposalee diapers — 250 to 500 years
- Styrofoam — 500 years to never
- Aluminium — 200 to 250 years
- Cotton T-shirt or clothing — 30 to 40 years
Marla Cameron, educator for Pictou County Solid Waste, demonstrates how to make a re-purposed fabric wreath during a session at the Westville Library. A video showing how to make the wreath will be available on The Advocate’s website. (Brimicombe photo)