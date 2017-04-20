Reducing, reusing and creating

Spring cleaning time is here and this year, instead of throwing out the old to make room for the new, why not try re-purposing it instead? With landfills piling up, it makes sense to try to keep some of your stuff out of the dump when you can.

During a recent Westville Library information session Marla Cameron, educator for Pictou County Solid Waste, was there to show how to make wreaths for all occasions using re-purposed fabric from old or discarded clothing.

The base of the wreath is made from an old wire coat hanger that is bent into a circle, the hook from the hanger can be cut off and bent into a circle or left on to hang up the wreath. Once shaped into a circle, strips of the re-purposed fabric, cut to a couple of inches long, are then tied on to the wreath in a simple knot and the step is repeated until the coat hanger is full of colourful strips of fabric. Ribbons can be added for decoration as well.

That is simply all there is to making the re-purposed fabric wreath.