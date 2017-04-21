NDP says it will reverse cuts to Pictou County nursing homes

NEW GLASGOW – NDP Leader Gary Burrill will make a platform announcement this afternoon at a nomination meeting here.

Burrill will announce that an NDP government will reverse Stephen McNeil’s cuts to nursing homes in Pictou County and across the Strait region. Burrill is in Pictou County for the nomination of Deborah Stiles in Pictou East and will travel to Upper Big Tracadie this evening for the nomination of Marney Simmons in Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie.

“The McNeil Liberals cut over $1.1 million from 11 nursing homes in Pictou, Antigonish, Guysborough, Richmond and Inverness counties,” said Burrill. “This has meant lower food quality, less recreational programming for seniors, and fewer staff to care for residents. What kind of a government cuts funding for seniors’ care?”

The NDP plan will see over $8 million invested in seniors’ care around the province, including re-investing $1,162,180 in the 11 nursing homes that had funding reduced in Pictou County and the Strait region.

“Our seniors deserve better,” said Henderson Paris, NDP candidate in Pictou Centre. “We all know someone who lives in a nursing home. As a former chair of Glen Haven Manor, I have seen first-hand the genuine and professional care delivered by the staff and administration there. This is home for many seniors and they deserve to have the best quality of care. Cutting funding to our seniors is disrespectful and morally wrong.”

Burrill will speak at 4 p.m. at the Plymouth Community Centre for the nomination of Deborah Stiles, and again at 7 p.m. at the Upper Big Tracadie Community Hall for the nomination of Marney Simmons. The public is welcome to attend.