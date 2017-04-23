Police charge man with stunting

NEW GLASGOW – Police have charged a 44-year-old man with stunting following an incident that took place Friday night.

On April 21 at approximately 10:05 p.m., New Glasgow Regional Police stopped a 2013 Ford Mustang on Little Harbour Road for driving 114 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

The driver, from Pictou County, was charged under the section 163(1) of the Motor Vehicle Act with stunting. This occurs when the driver of the vehicle is going more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

He was given a $2,422.50 fine and his licence is suspended for a minimum of seven days and his vehicle has been seized.

“Driving at this speed can be dangerous to all motorists and pedestrians and speeds at this level can result in serious injuries and or death,” said Const. Ken MacDonald of the New Glasgow Regional Police.

“The month of April is aggressive driving month in Nova Scotia where police are focusing on the dangers and consequences of aggressive driving at speeds over the speed limit.”