Ahmed Nassrat wins national award for his fight to end MS

A local man has received a national award for his fight to end multiple sclerosis.

This past weekend, the MS Society of Canada, Atlantic Division president, Ben Davis, presented the National Award of Merit to Ahmed Nassrat of Pictou County for his outstanding work for people living with MS.

The MS Society relies on the dedication, commitment and passion of event participants to raise funds required to provide critical programs and services to those affected by MS as well as contribute towards important research aimed at finding the cause and cure. “Ahmed Nassrat possesses all of the most valuable qualities of an outstanding fundraiser and advocate for the MS cause,” says Davis.

Ahmed joined the fight to end MS in 2006 as a sponsor, but quickly embraced the partnership with energy and enthusiasm. Ahmed says he got involved because it was the right thing to do.

“I’m Canadian and this is Canada’s disease. It’s my place to help,” he says.

Since joining MS Bike – a 100km bike tour, a close friend of Ahmed’s has been diagnosed with MS, further connecting him to the cause. Approximately 100,000 Canadians live with MS, the highest rate in the world.

And as if cycling more than 100 kilometers during the heat of the summer wasn’t enough, Ahmed has completed the MS Bike tour each year during Ramadan, the holy month observed by Muslims around the world. With careful planning, Ahmed met the challenge. He explains, “Participating in the MS Bike Tour during Ramadan is all about helping others, so I was very excited the Bike Tour took place during that time.”

Leading one of the Atlantic Division’s most successful MS Bike teams was not enough for Ahmed though. He wanted to do more in the fight to end MS. As part of his inspiring keynote address during the 2016 MS Bike Tour awards banquet, Ahmed announced that he would embark on a very challenging, inspirational and international ride in the fall of 2016.

Beginning along the Atlantic coast of France last fall, Ahmed cycled a total of 3,100 kilometers through seven countries, finishing his journey in Belgrade, Serbia. He surpassed his fundraising goal of raising $1 per kilometer with more than $3,400 collected. In addition to the donations he received from across Canada, family and friends from around the globe contributed to his campaign.

For the impact he’s made in his community, across Atlantic Canada, nationally and internationally, the MS Society of Canada presented him with their prestigious National Award of Merit.