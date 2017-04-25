Firearms, marijuana seized following fire

CARIBOU RIVER – Marijuana plants, marijuana cultivation materials and multiple firearms were seized following a structure fire on Monday.

At approximately 12 p.m., the Pictou County District RCMP responded to a structure fire on Gordon Road, Caribou River. As a result of preliminary investigation, the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant resulting in the items being seized.

Subsequently, police arrested 50-year-old male from Caribou River. He has been charged with production of marijuana contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and unsafe storage of firearms contrary to the Criminal Code.

The accused been released from police custody and will appear in Provincial Court at a later date.