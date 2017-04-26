Creativity on display

NEW GLASGOW – The Friends by the Sea Artists’ Association, led by artist Cathy Leeming, know that artwork is as unique as the artist themselves.

In the Regional Library Headquarters space above the New Glasgow Library they express their creativity through their artwork, painting there every Friday for over 10 years. As a way of saying thanks, some of the funds raised from their 10th annual art show at the New Glasgow Library on Saturday, May 6th from 6 to 8 p.m. will be donated back to the Pictou-Antigonish Regional Library system to purchase items for their collection.

The event, open to the public, also gives artists from the association a chance to display and celebrate their art with their ‘painting family.’

“People join the group because their desire for expressing themselves through art is there, but sometimes they just don’t know where to start. Through the years as we paint together, we grow together…it’s the social aspect of it too,” says Leeming.

The group is one of the many that benefit from the free programming space at the New Glasgow library, and libraries throughout Pictou County. Their generosity is something that the Pictou-Antigonish Regional Library (PARL) staff appreciate as well.

“Collaboration with the community is key these days as the government continues on with a program of fiscal restraint, and frozen core funding. The Friends by the Sea artists are a great example of this, and we really appreciate their help. Without them, and others like them, our book collection could not continue to grow,” says Eric Stackhouse, chief librarian for the Pictou-Antigonish Regional Library.

Admission is $5 at the door, which includes a ticket for the door prize – an unframed 16” x 20” acrylic painting donated by Cathy Leeming. Snacks and light refreshments will be served, along with live musical entertainment. Artwork on display ranges in price and the MC for the evening will be John Ashton. After the event at 8 p.m., the library’s Community Room will also serve as one of the stops for downtown New Glasgow’s Art at Night festival.