Hide-and-seek event to support Cancer Society

SALT SPRINGS — One of the oldest and most popular children’s games has been chosen as a way to have fun and raise money for the Canadian Cancer Society.

Shannon MacLean and her husband Pat MacLean have found a new way to aid their cause. Having been Splatz Paintball enthusiasts for 15 years at its facility near Salt Springs, they plan to locate the Hide-and-Seek for a Cure event there on September 30.

The official registration launch is May 2 at the Nova Scotia Community College starting at 6 p.m.

Shannon sees the event as a way to bring young people and the young-at-heart together for one day. She envisions 20 to 30 teams of four or five — what she calls cure seekers — to raise up to $30,000 for cancer research and the Lodge that Gives.

“I have wanted to do something has never been done, and bring fun back into fundraising,” she said.

Ryan Stanley owns Splatz Paintball on family property near Tanner Hill where the Maritimes & Northeast pipeline crosses the land. The MacLeans and their fellow organizers were able to arrange for the use of the facility.

“Ryan’s one of our sponsors,” she said. “He’s fabulous.”

Participants will be able to use the forms and shelters that have been used by Splatz Paintball since it was founded in 2004 to provide a place to enjoy paintball safely. People of all ages have taken advantage of the site ever since.

Teams will be in four categories that include youth, community and corporate.

Youth will be comprised of those under age 18, while community is for those affiliated with a community organization and corporate teams will be registered under a business name.

Friends and family is a fourth division whose teams can be a mixture of youth and adults who do not fit in the other three categories.

Teams will try to collect point medallions and sponsored hidden idols over the day. The team with the most points at the end of the day through fundraising, game points and an assortment of challenges along the way will be crowned Cure Seekers of 2017, MacLean said.

Registration fee is $20 per person.

Those interested can access @PCHnS4ACure on Twitter or stop by NSCC on May 2.

Volunteers can call Amanda Pyrovolos at 902-759-2684, while teams can contact Chasity Chennell at 902-921-1408.

Shannon, left, and Pat MacLean stand among props at Splatz Paintball in Saltsprings that will be the location for their hide-and-seek fundraising event for the Canadian Cancer Society. (Goodwin photo)