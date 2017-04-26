National Day of Mourning ceremony Friday night

TRENTON – The annual National Day of Mourning ceremony for those killed or injured as the result of workplace accidents will be held Friday, April 28, at 6 p.m. at Trenton Park.

Mary Lloyd, president of Pictou County Injured Workers Association said, “Workplace safety in Nova Scotia, and throughout Canada, is a popular catch phrase of government, industry and labour. True injury prevention involves the mandatory reporting of all accidents, thorough investigation of the cause of each injury and fatality, immediate remedial action by employers to ensure it does not happen again, and the vigorous prosecution of repeat offenders.”

This past year saw 20 people die as a result of workplace accidents in Nova Scotia. Statistics show that 1,000 people per year die as a result of workplace injuries in Canada.

“Over 26,,000 Canadians have died due to their work and hundreds of thousands suffered severe life altering injuries since the Government of Canada proclaimed the National Day of Mourning in 1991”, said Lloyd. “Canadian families need proactive, constructive action to prevent workplace deaths and not the lip service to injury prevention that has been given to date.”



The April 28th ceremony is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend.