Walk with Reese set for April 30

PICTOU — The sixth annual Walk with Reese is scheduled for Sunday in Pictou.

Kora Hanrahan, Reese’s mom, is among those organizing the event that will start at 9 a.m. with registration and the walk at 10 a.m.

Walkers will gather at the former Pressroom on Water Street before the five-kilometre trip along the Jitney Trail.

“The first was in 2012 and it was arranged by our friends in Pictou as a hopeful send-off for our family as we left for Sick Kids in Toronto to treat Reese’s relapsed leukemia with a stem cell transplant,” Hanrahan said. “The community also raised funds for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) in Reese’s name.”

More than $75,000 has been raised for Leukemia research through the walks.

This year’s walk coincides with the fact that it’s been five years that Reese has been cancer-free. It has prompted organizers to make this the last walk for her.

“Five years is a magical milestone and we feel it is a fitting time to round off the walk event,” Hanrahan said.

Local businesses have supplied door prizes that will be awarded at the Pressroom following the walk. The Pictou Lodge Beach Resbort has donated two tickets to its Northumbeerfest event, a night at the Lodge and breakfast for two. Tickets will be sold at the event for this prize.

Donations will be collected at the door by the Leukemia Society and sponsor sheets are available. Participants who collect $100 will be given an official red lantern of support to carry for the walk and also a Ride for Reese T-shirt.

Ride for Reese is an event taking place in August when Reese’s godmother, Andrea Haughan, will be biking from Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto to the IWK in Halifax and then to Pictou in 13 days to raise funds for Team Reese and raise awareness of One Match, the Canadian organization that searches for stem cell donors for those who need a transplant.

Team Reese will donate all funds from the Walk and Ride to the society.

“Team Reese will continue to raise money yearly for the LLS but we have decided that this will be the grand finale for the walk,” Hanrahan said. “It seems fitting and we hope everyone comes out to celebrate this milestone with us in Reese’s honour.”