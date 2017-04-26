Women enjoy training, too

TRENTON — More than 20 women continue to take advantage of the non-combat training offered to them by the Albion Amateur Boxing Club.

Taylor Perry is one of the younger members who work out three days a week at the club’s facility in Trenton.

“I love it,” said Perry, who is known more for her high-end and national calibre hockey exploits. “I like the competitiveness without having to do more than you can do.”

The club operates Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays each week, except for holidays. The women train from 6 to 7 p.m. before the 20 or so boxers take over for two hours.

Marlayne MacDonald has been taking part since last September. She likes the change of pace as well as the fitness aspect of training.

“I can come and beat on a punching bag and get rid of stress,” she said.

MacDonald was taking turns punching the bag or holding it for Cindy Osmond, who also started in September.

“It’s awesome exercise,” she said. “I love it, getting outside and working out with the girls. It’s a good way to get in shape.”

Club president Jim Worthen and head coach Al Archibald instructs the women on exercises and how to get a good workout safely. The women do all the exercises the boxers do. The only exception is that the women do not spar.

“You don’t have to get hit to get fit,” Worthen said, repeating the club’s slogan for the program.

Besides the women’s program, the club has had female boxers training over the years, starting with Jolene Smith and continuing with medal-winning boxers that include Erin Simpson, Shanya MacPhee and Norma Marshall.

“The program is really going well,” Archibald said. “The program is 25 strong, and we have between 16 and 18 a night. They really love the program and the social aspect of it.”

Taylor Perry does a balance exercise during the women’s training program at the Albion Amateur Boxing Club. (Goodwin photo)