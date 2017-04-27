Antigonish RCMP request help to return stolen property

ANTIGONISH – RCMP here is investigating some recent break and enters into abandoned properties and isrequesting public assistance as a result.

In the past two weeks, Antigonish RCMP has responded to two break-and-enters into abandoned properties. Multiple items have been taken from these properties and have been appearing for sale online in local buy-and-sell groups. Many of these have sentimental value to the owners, and they would like to see them returned.

“While we can appreciate that people have paid for these items, we would like to return them to their rightful owners,” says Const. Michael Drake of Antigonish RCMP.

“Our hope is that if citizens have recently purchased an item from an online buy-and-sell, and it could be stolen, they will contact us.”

The RCMP remind citizens that if they anyone who is are aware an item is stolen could be committing a crime by having it in their possession.

The missing items are various household items:

Wooden vintage pulley

Locker / gun safe (four-feet high, two-feet wide)

Hardwood kitchen table with three chairs (oval and light brown in colour)

Free standing pink metal frame mirror

Matching mirror and shelf

Vintage milk jug

White army helmet with a red cross on front

Birch table with wolf hide on the top

Horse riding helmet

Live animal trap

Anyone who has information about these incidents and/or items may contact RCMP at 902-863-6500 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or text TIP202 + your message to ‘CRIMES’ (274637) or submit tips by Secure Web Tips at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca. Calls to Crime Stoppers are not taped or traced and if police make an arrest and lay charges based on a tip, callers qualify for a cash award.

The investigation is ongoing.