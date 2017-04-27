Joe Earle race day May 22

TRENTON — It will be Edwina Palmer Day during the 53rd running of the Joe Earle Victoria Day road races on May 22 in Trenton.

Each year someone is honoured with a day for community contributions in sports and other pursuits as a volunteer or participant for the races on Victoria Day.

Palmer will be honoured during the banquet that follows after the races are completed at about 1 p.m. at the Trenton Community Arena.

The first race starts at 9:30 a.m. with the Baxter MacArthur men’s open mile race, followed at 9:40 a.m. by the Hartling Family Memorial open mile race for girls 15 and under, the Gloria Clark Memorial open women’s mile at 9:50 a.m. and the Carl MacDougall Memorial one-mile race for boys 15 and under at 10 a.m.

Five more races include the Jessie Smith Memorial one-eighth mile run for boys and girls up to two years old at 10:10 a.m., the Boyles Memorial one-eighth mile at 10:15 a.m. for boys aged three and four, the Elda Earle Memorial one-eighth mile for girls four and under at 10:20 a.m., the Donald Gabby MacDonald Memorial quarter-mile for boys six and under at 10:25 and the Mackie Jenkins Memorial quarter-mile for girls six and under at 10:30 a.m.

A series of half-mile races will follow. The Doug McInnis Memorial half-mile at 10:35 a.m. will be for girls 13 and 14 years old, while the Jim MacArthur Memorial five minutes later will be a half-mile race for boys aged 13 and 14.

Ten other half-mile races are scheduled and include the Bobby Gill Memorial at 10:45 a.m. for boys seven years old. It will be followed at 10:50 a.m. by the Cromwell Memorial for seven year old girls.

Next will be the Paul MacDonald Memorial for eight year old boys at 10:55 a.m., the William Tanner Memorial for eight year old girls at 11:05 a.m., the MacNeil Family Memorial for nine year old girls at 11:10 a.m., the Johnny Cooke Memorial for nine year old boys at 11:15 a.m., the Burton Luddington Memorial for 10 year old girls at 11:20 a.m. and the Charlie Stevens Memorial for 10 year old boys at 11:25 a.m.

The other half-mile races include the Andre Roussy Memorial for girls 11 to 13 at 11:45 a.m. and the Jock Wilson Memorial for boys 11 to 13 at 11:50 a.m.

All races are run on the ash track at Scotia Park if conditions permit, or at Steeltown Park if the track is unsuitable.

The five-mile race in six categories starts and ends with laps at Scotia Park, and along a course on Park Street and out to Pictou Landing and back. They include the Joan Carrigan Memorial for women 14 to 35, the Raymond Pentz Memorial for women 36 and over, the Nonnie Morgan for men 14 to 35, the Doucette Family Memorial for men 36 to 49, the Dennis Lawless Memorial for men 50 and over and the Douglas V. MacDonald Memorial for the Canadian Armed Forces award.