DUGGAN, Pearl Grace – 81, of Coleraine Plaza, Pictou, passed away April, 12, 2017 in the Aberdeen Hospital, New Glasgow. Born February 20, 1936 in Halifax, she was the youngest child of John James and Mary Alice (Veniot) MacLeod. She was a member of the Stella Maris Roman Catholic Church, Pictou, and was also a faithful member of the Senior Choir and the Catholic Women’s League. Pearl was predeceased by her brothers, Daniel Patrick MacLeod of Halifax, William Bernard MacLeod of Pictou and two in fancy; sister, Eunice Foster of Stellarton. She is survived by her daughter, Janice Duggan of New Zealand, and son, Thomas Duggan of Scotsburn; three grandchildren, Nicholas Hattie of Alberta; Nichole Hattie and Nathan Hattie of Brookfield; two great-granddaughters, Chloe and Ireland Higgins, also of Brookfield; 15 nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place and a service will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to the Stella Maris Church Building Fund.