FRASER, Craig Robert – 60, of St. Peter’s, formerly of Trenton, passed away April 18, 2017, in Strait Richmond Regional Hospital. Born in New Glasgow, he was a son of the late John and Georgina (Nelson) Fraser. He was a former employee of Trenton Works. Craig enjoyed fishing, restoring antiques and telling jokes. He is survived by his common-law wife, Darlene (Gagnon) Pottie; son, Paul Fraser, St. Peter’s; step-son, Robert Pottie (Maria Carruthers), Moncton; step-daughter, Angie Pottie (Chad Berthier), Dartmouth; sisters: Gail and Lynn; brothers: Ian (Betsy), Barry, Glenn, Blake, Todd (Daisy) and Blair. He was predeceased by a brother, Nelson. Funeral was held April 25 in the First United Church Hall. Burial in Hillside Cemetery. Donations in his memory may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.