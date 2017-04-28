FRASER, Craig Robert

By
Pictou Advocate
-
Pictou Advocate Obituaries

FRASER, Craig Robert – 60, of St. Peter’s, formerly of Trenton, passed away April 18, 2017, in Strait Richmond Regional Hospital. Born in New Glasgow, he was a son of the late John and Georgina (Nelson) Fraser. He was a former employee of Trenton Works. Craig enjoyed fishing, restoring antiques and telling jokes.  He is survived by his common-law wife, Darlene (Gagnon) Pottie; son, Paul Fraser, St. Peter’s; step-son, Robert Pottie (Maria Carruthers), Moncton; step-daughter, Angie Pottie (Chad Berthier), Dartmouth; sisters: Gail and Lynn; brothers: Ian (Betsy), Barry, Glenn, Blake, Todd (Daisy) and Blair. He was predeceased by a brother, Nelson. Funeral was held April 25 in the First United Church Hall. Burial in Hillside Cemetery. Donations in his memory may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR