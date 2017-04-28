GAMMON, Jack C. – Lyons Brook. It is with great regret, and yet also relief, that the family of Jack Charles Gammon announces his passing on April 19, 2017 in his 90th year. After a brief illness he passed away at the Aberdeen Hospital, New Glasgow. Jack was born June 11, 1927 in Truro, a son of the late Claude G. Gammon and Irene (Kelly) Gammon, and was the last surviving member of his immediate family. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Elizabeth (Barnard) Gammon; sons, Russell, Douglas (Isabelle), Gary (Sherri); and daughter, Gayle (David); grandsons, Johnathan (Nicole), Jack; granddaughters, Kimberly, Shirley, Kaitlyn, Tena (Greg); great grandsons, Cale, Andrew and Jensen; great granddaughter, Iris; niece, Barbara Wright (John); niece and nephew, Peggy (Michael) Barnard, Ian (Shana) Barnard; and sister-in-law, Jenny Barnard; a large number of great and great-great nieces and nephews. Jack had a variety of employment experiences with the last run before a very active retirement being a quarter century in the dairy division of Scotsburn Co-op Services Ltd. Jack was a man of many interests. Among them was harness horse racing. During the 1950s and 1960s he and his elder brother, the late Elmo had a small stable of horses which they campaigned at Truro and Moncton. Later in life he developed a Jersey herd in association with the Dykstra family of the Scotsburn area. For many years he and Elizabeth were secretary and treasurer of the former Nova Scotia Jersey Breeders Association. To say he loved his brown cows would be a decided understatement. Jack was a 4-H leader and was a tremendous encouragement to his own children to be active 4-H members. He and Elizabeth also wanted their children to live a full life in the country with an array of pets and animals that covered a full range of species. He has deeply embedded a love of animals in his family. Besides his parents and brother, Jack was predeceased by daughter, Janice; stepmother, Belle; sisters-in-law, Esther Beck, Lynn Gammon and Donna Barnard; brothers-in-law, Frank and David Barnard. A private internment service was held at the Central Caribou Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the IWK Health Centre Foundation or a charity of your choice.