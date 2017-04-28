GRANT, Bertha “Elizabeth” – 93, of Abercrombie formerly of Lower Plymouth, passed away April 23, 2017 in the Aberdeen Hospital, New Glasgow. Born in Pictou she was a daughter of the late John Hansford and Mary Jane (Sencabaugh) Hansford. Elizabeth was a long-time resident of Lower Plymouth before moving to Abercrombie. She and her husband George moved back to Pictou County in 1959 from Ontario and had operated a farm in Lower Plymouth for many years. She also worked at the Trenton Car Works, The Hamilton Spectator Newspaper in Hamilton and at Northern Electric in Montreal. Elizabeth loved animals especially her cats. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband George Grant, sisters Mildred, Doris, Helen, Dorothy, Harriet, Edith, brothers Dan, Jack, Harry, Ted, Earnest and Edward. A public graveside service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Scotch Hill Cemetery with Rev. Charles McPherson officiating. Donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Society or the Heart and stroke Foundation. Arrangements are under the direction of the H.W. Angus Funeral Home, New Glasgow.