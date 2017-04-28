O’HEARN, Sarah “Sadie” Catherine (Shaw) (October 12, 1944 – April 23, 2017) – passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 23, 2017 in the Aberdeen Hospital Palliative Care Unit, New Glasgow. Born in Pictou, NS in 1944, she was educated in Pictou and worked at Stedmans Store and Smith’s Lunch. She went on to train at Camp Hill Hospital in Halifax, graduating in 1963. From there she worked at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto, after which she returned to Pictou to join the staff at the Sutherland Memorial Hospital and continued onto Sutherland-Harris Memorial Hospital to work for 35 years. Sadie worked tirelessly for her family, friends and community. She would help anyone, anytime with anything. Sadie was well known throughout the community for her kindness and her ability to comfort and show compassion to others. She had a smile for everyone she came into contact with. She loved to cook for family and friends, who were always welcome with open arms into her home and cottage. Never looking for praise, Sadie gave her time to many charities and volunteer organizations and felt it was her duty to give. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, John O’Hearn; her children, Michael O’Hearn (Margie), Three Brooks; Mark O’Hearn (Jennifer), New Glasgow; Maureen Buchanan (Jason), Toney River; Jamie O’Hearn (Maggie), Grand Manan; her grandchildren, Danielle (Cory), Johnathan, Sarah, Shelby, Lauchie and Kirstianna; great grandchild, Ethan; brother, Theodore Shaw; sister-in-law, Janice O’Hearn; brother-in-law, Robert “Fin” O’Hearn; many loving nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephew. She will be dearly missed by her fur babies, Bear and Momma Kitty. Sadie was predeceased by her parents, Lauchie and Mary Jane Shaw; brother, Michael Shaw and brother-in-law, Joe O’Hearn. She was a volunteer member of VON Foot Clinic, Pictou West Foodbank, 100 Women Who Care, Caribou Women’s Institute, MS Society, Stella Maris Choir Member for 33 Years, Star of the Sea Member, Member of St. Luke’s Luncheon, CND Associates Member, The Cursillo Movement, Pictou Town Volunteer of the Year 2016, and CWL Member for 53 Years having received the Maple Leaf Service Award. Visitation was Tuesday and 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. today, Wednesday, in McLaren Funeral Home, Pictou. Funeral Mass will take place 11 a.m. Thursday from Stella Maris Roman Catholic Church, Pictou. Special thanks to Dr. Cheryl Smith, Dr. Magnus McLeod, Dr. Anne Kwasnik, Dr. Gerry Farrell, the staff of Palliative Care, and to all family and friends who visited in her final weeks. Family flowers only please. Donations in her memory would be greatly appreciated to Pictou West Foodbank, Aberdeen Palliative Care Society (Attn: Phyllis Hermillion), Canadian Liver Foundation or a charity of your choice.