SUTHERLAND, Elizabeth “Betty” – 83, River John, passed away in the Palliative Care Unit of the Aberdeen Hospital, New Glasgow on April 18, 2017. She was born Elizabeth May Brown in River John on June 30, 1933. Betty loved music and singing. She is survived by her sons, Jimmie (Marie) Sutherland, Arthur (Heather) Stewart, Doug (Carol) Stewart; daughters, Brenda (Mark) Brown, Donna (Wally) Sutherland, Wanda Sutherland; Marilyn (Kirk) Oldfield; sister, Marlene (Raymond) MacDonald; grandchildren, Jamie Sutherland, Vicki Campbell, Nicholas Oldfield, Kyle Stewart, Kirsty Conrad, Rick Conrad, Allison Stewart, Iain Stewart; great-grandchildren, Amber Gambel and Richard Stewart. Betty was predeceased by her husband, John “Donnie” Sutherland; father, Lawson Brown; mother, Flora Brown; sisters, Helen (Gordon) Falconer, Jean (Mynard) Reid, Dell-Minnie; brothers, Rollie, Henry and Joseph Brown. Funeral was held 22 in McLaren Funeral Home Chapel, Pictou. Donations in her memory may be made to the SPCA.