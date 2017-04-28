WILSON, James S. H. (1934-2017) – slipped peacefully away surrounded by his loving family on April 19, 2017. The 12th child of 14, he moved from his family homestead in Wilson’s Cove, Guysborough County to New Glasgow in 1952 where he lived the rest of his life. He worked his entire career with J.J. Grant Limited. He was an active member of the New Glasgow Fire Department for over 40 years, half of which were spent as deputy chief. He attended, and was past master of Euclid Lodge, now Albion Lodge. He was especially proud of having built his own house and the family that he and his wife raised within its caring walls. Jim is survived by his wife Edna; children Brenda (Martin) Bates, Darlene (Michael) McDowell, Darryl (Connie) Wilson; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. His dying wish was that everyone be glad, not sad, for he lived a long and happy life. Funeral was held April 24 in St. Luke’s Anglican Church, Liscomb. Burial in St. Luke’s Anglican Church Cemetery. Donations in his memory may be made to St. Luke’s Anglican Church, Liscomb, St. Georges Anglican Church, New Glasgow or Aberdeen Hospital Palliative Care Unit.