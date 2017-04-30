What’s in a name?

PICTOU – Pictou Elementary School is leading the charge to have its name changed.

The April 5 ruling by the Chignecto-Central Regional School Board to change the shool into a P-8 school and rename Dr. Thomas McCulloch School to Pictou Academy has brought about the need for the name change. So a committee is working on changing the name of the school and is working on a tight deadline.

All submissions for the name of the school must be submitted by May 5 to be eligible for the selection process.

The reason for the early deadline is to have the name approved by the school board by the 2017-18 school year when the changes and merges to the schools will take place.

“In September, students will be invited to participate in a process of choosing school colours and a school mascot. But first, we need a new name for our school, a name that our school community can rally behind and that our students can be proud to call their own,” says a handout that went out to the school’s current students.

To submit a new name for the school the submission and a rationale for the name can be sent to mcneillfa@gnspes.ca