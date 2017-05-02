Thom Swift at Glasgow Square on Sunday

Multi award-winning folk-roots-blues singer-songwriter and guitarist Thom Swift is performing at Glasgow Square on Sunday, May 7.

Over the past 25 years, Swift has toured Canada, the US and Europe and shared the stage with noted performers such as Rosanne Cash, John Hiatt, Bill Frisell and John Mayall.

His latest album, The Legend of Roy Black, was nominated for a 2017 East Coast Music Award for Folk Recording of the Year and was nominated for two 2016 Music Nova Scotia Awards, including Solo Recording of the Year and Americana Recording of the Year. It is one of the most played albums on Stingray Music’s Folk-Roots music channel broadcast and available in more than nine million homes across Canada.

The 10-song folk-roots recording was produced and recorded by Thom and Charles Austin at Echo Chamber Studio in Halifax, NS and mixed and mastered by Dave Gunning at Wee House of Music in Pictou.

Doors open at 7 p.m., showtime is 8 p.m.